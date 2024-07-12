Home-United StatesAir Force Pilots Begin Training for Air Tractor-Based Light Attack Variant

Air Force Pilots Begin Training for Air Tractor-Based Light Attack Variant

Ryan Mason
By Ryan Mason

Air Force pilots have begun training with two Air Tractor AT-802U turboprop taildraggers, in anticipation of first deliveries of OA-1K Sky Warden light attack aircraft later this year. The OA-1K is based on the AT-802 and is a joint project between Air Tractor and defense contractor L3Harris.

Some observers have questioned the Air Force’s commitment to the Sky Warden program as the military shifts focus away from counter-insurgency operations that match up with the turboprop single’s capabilities. For example, the original plan to buy 75 OA-1Ks has already been scaled back to 62, according to reports.

Read more on this story at AV Web

