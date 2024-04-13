Home-United StatesUniversity of Illinois offering clinics for pesticide certification

University of Illinois offering clinics for pesticide certification

AgAir Update Staff
By AgAir Update Staff

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Certain types of pesticide applications require a licensed and certified applicator to ensure safety, and the University of Illinois is holding clinics to help Illinoisans get trained.

The University of Illinois’ Pesticide Safety Education Program offers training and testing available for anyone looking to get a license and certification across the state. The classes are taught both online and in-person at various locations.

In-person clinics offer a classroom setting learning with a fill-in-the-blank workbook provided by instructors. Each class is between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half hours, with some clinics taught in one day and others taught in two days. Online training modules are also available for those interested to learn at their own pace.

Pre-registration and pre-payment is required for all classes. More details, including class offerings, cost and frequently asked questions, can be found on PSEP’s website.

More information on registration and the licensure process can be found on the Illinois Pesticide Review Newsletter.

Read more on this story at WCIA.com

AgAir Update Staff
AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

[ufc-fb-comments]

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone and Fax: 478-987-2250
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

00:00
00:00
MORE STORIES

Arizona Edition: Ensuring the Future of Local Ag by Air

Ryan Mason -