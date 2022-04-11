Rising Farming Costs Impacting Other Realms of Agriculture

via News-Press Now
Floyd McElwain has been helping Midwest farmers prepare their harvests for more than 40 years. He is the founder of McElwain Sprayers, an aerial service that drops fungicide and even seeds on farmland. The “crop dusters” airplane wheels are sometimes only a few feet above the ground, which requires skilled pilots.
This year, McElwain has seen the price of jet fuel increase faster than it ever has before.
“Literally doubled the price of what we were paying last year,” McElwain said. “I’ve said it before – we’re sort of a 911 business, so when it’s too wet, too tall or too rough is when (farmers) use the airplanes.”