Home-United StatesOpposition Rising Against NE Wind Turbines - Ag Pilot Speaks Out

Opposition Rising Against NE Wind Turbines – Ag Pilot Speaks Out

By Graham Lavender
0
41

NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County commissioners appeased an overflowing crowd Tuesday with passage of a one-year moratorium on accepting applications for wind turbine permits.

The action comes after the Federal Aviation Administration began an impact study on a proposed wind farm between Panama in Lancaster County and Douglas in Otoe County.  The proposal includes 18 to 56 turbines with a height up to 650 feet, which is nearly twice as a high as the 362-foot Nebraska Capitol building.

Krista Kester of rural Douglas said the noise,  visual blight and lower land values she expects with proposed wind farm would be devastating to the countryside where her family built a house about 20 years ago.

Kester: “It would just be wholly inconsistent with what this developed area is about. For us, I spend virtually all my time when the weather is permitting outside, I mean I’m an outside gal, that’s just what I am and the notion of that being gone was, you know, really disturbing.”

Crop duster Chad Walvoord said he values the extra time the commissioners are granting to think through the county’s wind farm regulations.

 

Read More at News Channel Nebraska

Graham Lavender
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • Cessna T188C Ag HuskyCessna T188C Ag Husky
    Cessna T188C Ag Husky, 872 SMOH Fresh OH on fuel pump, boost pump, prop governor. 0.0 SOH by PropWorks Propeller Systems, 8742 TTAF, overhauled landing gear, new battery, new paint, new wingtips, new [...] Read more »
    Published: April 26, 2022 - 7:04 pm
  • Chief Pilot (Leader) Wanted!Chief Pilot (Leader) Wanted!
    Chief Pilot (Leader) Wanted! This year-round position offers consistent pay, health insurance, a retirement plan, and a balanced lifestyle. This candidate will be responsible for making operational de[...] Read more »
    Published: April 25, 2022 - 6:59 pm
  • 1979 Cessna T188C Turbine "STILL AVAILABLE"!1979 Cessna T188C Turbine "STILL AVAILABLE"!
    1979 Cessna T188C Turbine, TTAF 7566, 3820 TT since turbine conversion Rolls Royce 250-C20S, TTE 6146, SHMI 1236, Prop SOH 1236. 8:50x10 Clevelands, 10" Tail Wheel, KY97A com, SATLOC Bantam, hydraulic[...] Read more »
    Published: April 25, 2022 - 3:13 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X