Opposition Rising Against NE Wind Turbines – Ag Pilot Speaks Out

NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County commissioners appeased an overflowing crowd Tuesday with passage of a one-year moratorium on accepting applications for wind turbine permits.
The action comes after the Federal Aviation Administration began an impact study on a proposed wind farm between Panama in Lancaster County and Douglas in Otoe County. The proposal includes 18 to 56 turbines with a height up to 650 feet, which is nearly twice as a high as the 362-foot Nebraska Capitol building.
Krista Kester of rural Douglas said the noise, visual blight and lower land values she expects with proposed wind farm would be devastating to the countryside where her family built a house about 20 years ago.
Kester: “It would just be wholly inconsistent with what this developed area is about. For us, I spend virtually all my time when the weather is permitting outside, I mean I’m an outside gal, that’s just what I am and the notion of that being gone was, you know, really disturbing.”
Crop duster Chad Walvoord said he values the extra time the commissioners are granting to think through the county’s wind farm regulations.
Read More at News Channel Nebraska