Herman “Skeet” Hudson, former LAAA President, Passes

Herman Hudson passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 74. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Quirk & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bert Langley officiating. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery.

At the request of family, visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Quirk & Son and will resume at 8:00 AM on Thursday until time of Services.

Herman is survived by his wife, Bernice Bergeron Hudson; two sons, Shane Hudson, Charles “Chuck” Hudson; four brothers, Milburn Hudson, Wilbert Hudson, Clyde Ray Hudson, Henry Lee Hudson; one sister, Betty Lou Oliver; six grandchildren, Alexander Cole Hudson, Adriahna Monet Hudson, Bailey Faith Jones, Angelle Gabriella Hudson, Garrett Shane Hudson, London Cole Hudson and one great-grandchild, Jase Kampbill Jones.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Carmon Hudson; his parents, Milburn and Montie Chaddick Hudson and one grandchild, Aaron Christopher Hudson.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Herman Hudson please visit our Sympathy Store.