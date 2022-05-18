Home-United StatesHerman "Skeet" Hudson, former LAAA President, Passes

Herman “Skeet” Hudson, former LAAA President, Passes

By AgAir Update Staff
0
104

Obituary for Herman Hudson

Herman Hudson passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 74. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Quirk & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bert Langley officiating. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery.
At the request of family, visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Quirk & Son and will resume at 8:00 AM on Thursday until time of Services.
Herman is survived by his wife, Bernice Bergeron Hudson; two sons, Shane Hudson, Charles “Chuck” Hudson; four brothers, Milburn Hudson, Wilbert Hudson, Clyde Ray Hudson, Henry Lee Hudson; one sister, Betty Lou Oliver; six grandchildren, Alexander Cole Hudson, Adriahna Monet Hudson, Bailey Faith Jones, Angelle Gabriella Hudson, Garrett Shane Hudson, London Cole Hudson and one great-grandchild, Jase Kampbill Jones.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Carmon Hudson; his parents, Milburn and Montie Chaddick Hudson and one grandchild, Aaron Christopher Hudson.

More info at Quirk Funeral Home

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 400 Brave400 Brave
    2600 TTSN, 170 Prop since new, 500 Since major on engine, ADs all current, New Starter, Alternator and Regulator last summer, Bantam GPS, CP check valves and nozzles, electric fan brake, always hanger[...] Read more »
    Published: May 19, 2022 - 1:49 am
  • Ag Pilot NeededAg Pilot Needed
    Looking for a Thrush qualified ag pilot. No smoking, no drinking, no drama. Must be insurable! Full-time position. Email references to rusty@rustysflyingservice.com[...] Read more »
    Published: May 18, 2022 - 6:40 pm
  • Ag Tip WingletsAg Tip Winglets
    (2) Sets of Ag Tip Winglets for a Thrush or Air Tractor. $2,500 plus freight. Price per set. Call 210-844-4074[...] Read more »
    Published: May 18, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X