Home-United StatesJudge Orders Stop to California’s State-Run Pesticide Spraying Program

Judge Orders Stop to California’s State-Run Pesticide Spraying Program

By Graham Lavender
0
146

via APNews.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required.

Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to suspend all spraying under the Statewide Plant Pest Prevention and Management Program within two months, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday.

The ruling follows a state appeals court’s decision in October that found the program violated the California Environmental Quality Act by failing to conduct site-specific environmental reviews and notify the public before sprays. The lower court also found the program didn’t appropriately consider contamination to water bodies or mitigate harm on bees and that the department understated existing pesticide use.

Read More at apnews.com

 

 

Graham Lavender
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1976 Ag Cat G164-B1976 Ag Cat G164-B
    1976 Ag Cat G164-B, TTAF - 8090, TSOH - 143 / Tulsa 1340, Prop - 660, 120 gallon fuel / bottom load, 330 gallon hopper, SATLOC Bantam G4, Crop Hawk, Air Conditioning, Right boom shutoff, Brand New tir[...] Read more »
    Published: June 2, 2022 - 6:55 pm
  • 1993 Thrush S2R-T341993 Thrush S2R-T34
    1993 Thrush S2R-T34, N927BT, Current Hobbs: 6552.6, Current Total time: 13494.9, Wing lower spar caps replaced at 12,878.1, Engine: PT6A-T34, Time since overhaul: 6373.9, Engine Total Time: 23524.6. $[...] Read more »
    Published: June 2, 2022 - 6:14 pm
  • 2004 AT-802A - Price reduced!2004 AT-802A - Price reduced!
    2004 AT-802A, N419FF, Current total time 4518.4, Current annual inspection completed 2-25-2021, Engine: PT6A-67AG, Engine total time: 5434.1, 1800 hours since engine overhaul, 10 hours since hot secti[...] Read more »
    Published: June 2, 2022 - 6:14 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X