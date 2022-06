via NorthTexas eNews

Whether from a bird’s eye view high up in the blue skies of Texas or with feet planted firmly on the ground, Carla Payne is no stranger to taking care of the land she loves and the cattle that rely on that land—and on Payne for that matter. An innovator, groundbreaker, and risk taker, this female cattle producer, award-winning Longhorn rancher, and conservationist has been involved in the agribusiness in one way or another for more than 30 years.

Read More at NorthTexas eNews