Missouri Man who Allegedly Shot Crop Duster Airplane Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A rural Missouri man is accused of attempted murder and other violent felony crimes for allegedly shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle after he had complained about pilots flying near his property, according to court records. Donald V. Bates Jr., 62, was charged Friday in Caldwell County Court with second-degree attempted murder, unlawful weapon use, first-degree assault, felony property damage and armed criminal action. He was being held without bond in the custody of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office as of Friday afternoon.

Read more at: https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/crime/article263982936.html#storylink=cpy