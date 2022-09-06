David Habig, 1957-2022

Mr. David Gayle Habig, 65, of Grenada, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home following a tough battle with colon cancer with his family by his side. David was born June 22, 1957 in Greenwood and honorably served our country in the US Army from 1974 to 1977. Following his stint in the Army, he also served in the US Army Reserve from 1977-1983. David s 30-plus year career as an Ag Pilot was his pride and joy. He loved people and he especially loved to host, cook and entertain at his home. David had a larger-than-life personality that was infectious to all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Brent Barker, Rev. Eugene Heimbach and Rev. Dennis McKay officiating. Interment will follow in the Oddfellows Cemetery in Grenada. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Jeanie Habig; children, Ana Katelyn Vance(Wade), Kellie Habig and Jacob Habig; sister, Ary Habig and brother, William Habig.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Artys Humphreys Habig; brother, Alan Kelly Habig and grandson, Lloyd Ellis Vance.

Pallbearers will be co-workers and long-time friends, Glenn Carpenter, Walter Compton, Jeff Coleman, Carlton Goodson, Kevin Carnathan, Davey Hall, Dustin McGehee and Todd Kyle.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children s Research Hospital or the veteran s charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).

