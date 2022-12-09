Home-United StatesWashington Operator Nick Bunger Makes Winning Bid for PT6-34AG

Washington Operator Nick Bunger Makes Winning Bid for PT6-34AG

By Graham Lavender
Pasco, Washington operator Nick Bunger took the winning bid for the new Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6-34AG engine at the finale of the 2022 Ag Aviation Expo Live Auction on Tuesday. Nick operates Air Trac, Inc. Bunger, pictured in the center, accompanied by the Pratt & Whitney Canada team, Jim Perrin (NAAA President), and Andrew Moore (NAAA CEO). Congratulations Nick.

