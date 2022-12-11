Home-InternationalNigerian President Green Lights Purchase of Five Ag Aircraft

Nigerian President Green Lights Purchase of Five Ag Aircraft

By AgAir Update Staff
Photo Adegwu John, leadership.ng

Sourced from leadership.ng by Adegwu John.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed the executive secretary of the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority (NALDA), Paul Ikonne to procure 5 additional agricultural spraying aircraft to accelerate agricultural mechanization.

This comes as the President lauded the achievements recorded by the agency in driving his administration’s policy of food security, job creation, and agricultural mechanization.

The new aircraft upon delivery, are expected to be distributed across the five geo-political zones in addition to the existing ones and are mostly used for aerial application of pesticides, fertilizer and hydroseeding.

Read more at leadership.ng

