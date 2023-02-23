New Indiana Rule Requires Full Certification to Apply Restricted Use Pesticides

Home-United StatesNew Indiana Rule Requires Full Certification to Apply Restricted Use Pesticides

By AgAir Update Staff
via WKKG.com

A new rule for applying Restricted Use Pesticides, or RUPs, came into effect January 4.

The previous rule stated that RUPs could be applied by individuals who were either fully certified or operating under supervision. Dave Scott, Pesticide Administrator for the Office of Indiana State Chemist, says the new rule was developed in response to changes the Environmental Protection Agency made in federal requirements.

“As a result, we revised our state rules to eliminate the provisions for direct supervision of non-certified applicators. So now anybody who’s using restricted use pesticide has to be fully certified.”

To aid in the transition, Scott says efforts this year will concentrate on helping individuals implement the new requirements and become certified.

Read more at wkkg.com

