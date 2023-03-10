Home-United StatesUSDA Seeks Nominations for Innovative Agricultural Aviation Solutions in Wisconsin

USDA Seeks Nominations for Innovative Agricultural Aviation Solutions in Wisconsin

By AgAir Update Staff
0
0

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is requesting nominations for individuals and organizations in Wisconsin who can offer innovative solutions to agricultural aviation challenges. The USDA is seeking experts and innovators who can improve the sustainability and efficiency of agricultural practices in the state.

Agricultural aviation plays a critical role in the production of food and fiber, providing pest and disease control, as well as crop and soil management services. The USDA recognizes the importance of advancing technology and innovation in this sector to improve productivity, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the overall quality of agriculture in Wisconsin. Read more at Wisconsin Ag Connection

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1998 AT-602, N5086H Price Reduced!1998 AT-602, N5086H Price Reduced!
    1998 AT-602, N5086H, PT6A-60AG, 8800 hours TT, New wings, AFS booms with vortices shutoff, Ag PilotX, ADSB in out Garmin 345, Par200a radio, Storm cutters, Fresh hot section with Dallas airmotive. Cle[...] Read more »
    Published: March 15, 2023 - 2:42 pm
  • Air Tractor or Thrush Seat CoversAir Tractor or Thrush Seat Covers
    Air Tractor or Thrush Seat Covers - Seat covers are done. I have been working with upholstery companies for a couple of years now, testing and making changes. I have a few on hand that can be bought o[...] Read more »
    Published: March 15, 2023 - 2:42 pm
  • 1975 Grumman G164A Ag Cat1975 Grumman G164A Ag Cat
    1975 Grumman G164A Ag Cat, N7496K, 6102.7 TT, Pratt & Whitney R-985-AN14B 451.7 SMOH by Leach. 451.7 hours since wings recovered and painted, prop governor, starter, and 22D30 prop OH. New alternator.[...] Read more »
    Published: March 14, 2023 - 8:14 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

MORE STORIES

TEXAS AERIAL APPLICATOR GIVES SWATHPRO™ SYSTEM A THUMBS UP

AgAir Update Staff - 0