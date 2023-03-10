USDA Seeks Nominations for Innovative Agricultural Aviation Solutions in Wisconsin

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is requesting nominations for individuals and organizations in Wisconsin who can offer innovative solutions to agricultural aviation challenges. The USDA is seeking experts and innovators who can improve the sustainability and efficiency of agricultural practices in the state.

Agricultural aviation plays a critical role in the production of food and fiber, providing pest and disease control, as well as crop and soil management services. The USDA recognizes the importance of advancing technology and innovation in this sector to improve productivity, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the overall quality of agriculture in Wisconsin. Read more at Wisconsin Ag Connection