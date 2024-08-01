The Farm Babe – How Farmers Care About Their Jobs

Some mainstream media myths you might hear about agriculture today make it sound like farmers don’t care about their careers. While a simple conversation with a farmer or rancher can tell you the honest answer, why do people believe this myth?

Most farmers and ranchers care a lot about what they do. It’s a love of the work that drives many people who work in agriculture to keep going. So why do people believe that farmers don’t care about what they do? The simple answer is money. Or at least people think it is. Some people claim that farmers and ranchers are in it for the money and that they’ll do anything to make a profit, even at the expense of animal welfare or environmental health.

Contrary to this belief, farmers and ranchers aim to produce high-quality, nutritious food to feed people affordably. Of course, these farmers also have a goal and responsibility to support their families, which can be hard to do in agriculture. Farmers and ranchers also deserve (and need) to make a living. If every farmer and rancher wanted to be rich, they wouldn’t work in agriculture. In 2022, the median household income from farming was -$849. This is why many farmers and ranchers have a second job off the farm or families working off farms.

Animals and the land a farmer has are their livelihoods. Without animals or their land, a farmer could never make any money, so they would take good care of them. There is no financial incentive for a farmer to abuse animals or not take care of the land (but there are incentives for them to do a good job). They will make more money and be far more successful when their animals are well cared for, and they keep the environment in mind. On top of that, many moral reasons explain why a farmer won’t abuse an animal or their land. Again, most people are farmers or ranchers because they were raised that way or fell in love with the work.

If you’ve ever met a farmer, you know how rare it can be for them to leave their farm at times. This is because they have a responsibility to care for their animals and land and provide food for people who live around the world. Even more simply, they don’t leave the farm often because it’s home and what they love. One of the best words to describe how farmers and ranchers frequently feel about their work is passion.

Less than 2 percent of the United States population are farmers and ranchers, yet 97 percent of farms and ranches are family-owned. This means that there is a lot of pressure and expectations placed on farmers and ranchers. Everyone relies on farmers and ranchers daily to provide food, fiber, and fuel. If you buy food at your local grocery store, chances are that you are supporting family farms. Since farming and family are so deeply connected, it’s another reason for farmers and ranchers to care.

Farmers and ranchers face a lot of stress. Agriculture isn’t just a job; it’s a way of life. The stress of agriculture comes from economic challenges, weather events, labor shortages, and much more. Another significant source of stress on farms is societal pressure, much of which stems from those who believe myths about or attack agriculture.

People have many opinions on how food should be produced. When farmers care about their jobs, it can be really hard to hear how they should be doing them, especially when that comes from someone without knowledge or experience in agriculture.

All of this stress is closely connected to mental health. Multiple studies have shown that farmer suicide rates are 2-5x higher than the national average. It’s incredibly important to talk about mental health and make sure that everyone has access to help and the resources that they need. Most farm stress exists because farmers and ranchers care so much about what they are doing and feel responsible for being successful.

The American Farm Bureau Federation offers resources, training, and support to anyone struggling with mental health or who just wants to learn more about it. The USDA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) Program connects individuals engaged in farming, ranching, and other agriculture-related occupations to stress assistance programs. Many state departments of agriculture and extension programs also offer resources and assistance to those who want and need it.

We must continue to support our farmers and ranchers. These hard-working individuals are essential to everyday life and care deeply about their work. Most farmers aren’t in it for the money and love what they do. If these reasons weren’t enough, talk to a farmer or rancher. While they have good and bad days, they’ll probably tell you they wouldn’t be doing what they’re doing if they didn’t care and love their jobs.