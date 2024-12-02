NAAA Now Offering Healthcare Options to NAAA Members

Rising health insurance premiums have become a major concern for individuals and employers nationwide. The National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA) is dedicated to finding opportunities that enhance the benefits available to our members.

Over the past few years, we’ve had requests for more affordable, quality health and life insurance options tailored to the needs of aerial application operators and ag pilots.

We’re thrilled to announce that NAAA has partnered with a large insurance broker to provide exclusive insurance options for our members. Whether you need health insurance for yourself and/or your employees, we have comprehensive plans available through the NAAA Benefits Center, suitable for any group size with guaranteed coverage for all participants.

This program guarantees coverage without any health questions, eliminating exclusions for pre-existing conditions. The NAAA Benefits Center offers both financial and medical stability, providing peace of mind for those seeking reliable and affordable health insurance.

Concerned about pre-existing conditions? The NAAA Benefits Center features CoreChoice health plans with access to the Anthem Blue Card PPO network. These guaranteed issue plans require no health questions, giving you access to one of the largest nationwide networks of doctors and specialists. With seven plans available and rates that have only increased once in the last six years, there’s a suitable option for everyone, from individuals to businesses with W2 employees.

Now is the perfect time to review your health benefits! Take control of your healthcare expenses today under the membership tab at AgAviation.org and click on Health Insurance Benefits.

NAAA is happy to offer a wide range of resources and ongoing benefits like health and life insurance to its members. Other benefits include discounts for attending or exhibiting at the Ag Aviation Expo, and access to the NAAA Membership Directory—both in print and online—providing excellent networking opportunities for finding new business prospects, workers, and qualified ag aviation service, equipment and parts suppliers. As a member, you’ll also receive NAAA publications, eNewsletters, and valuable web content at AgAviation.org. Additionally, NAAA and NAAREF host life-saving education and safety programs at the convention, on its website, and through the PAASS program, which allow you to earn continuing education units to maintain your commercial pesticide license.

Join NAAA or renew your membership today! The benefits far outweigh the cost of dues by providing effective advocacy that helps reduce regulations and taxes impacting your aerial application business. Plus, your trade association membership dues may be used as a tax-deductible business expense.

Membership is easy!

Call (202) 546-5722 or pay membership dues online at AgAviation.org