Secures New FAA Authorization for Commercial Operation of Largest Ever UAS and Takes Order for 20 Aircraft in Brazil

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 - Pyka, a leader in autonomous electric aviation, has unveiled its next-generation agricultural spray aircraft, Pelican 2. Featuring an expanded 300-liter payload and a work rate of up to 90 hectares per hour, Pelican 2 is the world's largest and most productive autonomous electric agricultural aircraft.

Pyka has secured FAA authorization for commercial operation of Pelican 2 in the United States, making this the second time Pyka has gained a groundbreaking commercial approval for its uncrewed aerial system (UAS) products. Pelican 2 is the largest UAS ever approved for commercial use by the FAA, followed only by the original Pelican. This milestone reinforces Pyka's leadership in heavy lift commercial UAS in the U.S. and globally.

Pyka Pelican 2 in Hangar

In addition to its new product line, Pyka has secured a landmark order for 20 aircraft in Brazil, further solidifying its presence in one of the world's largest agricultural markets. This expansion will enable large-scale autonomous aerial application operations in Brazil, boosting efficiency and delivering unprecedented cost savings for the nation's growers.

Since launching its first commercial autonomous spray aircraft in 2021, Pyka has continuously refined its technology to meet the demands of the world's most challenging agricultural environments. The next-generation Pelican sets a new benchmark for efficiency and performance in aerial application with:

Upgraded four-motor electric propulsion system for increased reliability and power

Expanded 300-liter payload capacity for longer spray missions and fewer refills

Wider 18-meter swath width, supporting multiple spray boom configurations, including hydraulic nozzles and proprietary electric rotary atomizers

Dynamic droplet size adjustment to optimize chemical use and minimize drift

Five hot-swappable lithium-ion battery sets, ensuring continuous 24/7 operation

Advanced LIDAR and RADAR systems for fully autonomous day-and-night spraying, increasing efficacy and extending spray time.

With FAA approval secured, the next-generation Pelican is available to purchase from Pyka at a starting price of USD 550,000.

"We couldn't be more excited to release Pelican 2," said Michael Norcia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Pyka. "With nearly 5 years of commercial operation under our belt, this aircraft exhibits the reliability, performance, and ease of operation that growers demand. I have no doubt that the features and operating economics of this aircraft will revolutionize aerial application, delivering meaningful cost-savings and spray results for growers."

"Our customers have been instrumental in shaping this product," said Volker Fabian, Chief Commercial Officer at Pyka. "Through extensive real-world operations, we've perfected Pelican's performance to exceed growers' expectations. Spray quality, reliability, and seamless operation are at the core of this aircraft, and no other system on the market comes close."

Expanding Global Reach

Pyka's aircraft has already demonstrated its capabilities on a global scale. In 2023, Pyka launched successful commercial operations with Dole in Honduras, deploying Pelican to enhance efficiency and precision in banana crop protection. Building on this momentum, Pyka secured a landmark commercial agreement in July 2024 with SLC Agrícola, one of Brazil's largest agricultural producers, to deliver Pelican for large-scale agricultural use. Shortly after, following its first FAA authorization for commercial operation in the United States, Pyka delivered its aircraft to Heinen Brothers Agra Services, one of North America's largest aerial application providers.

With global food demand rising, Pyka is poised to transform autonomous aerial application, delivering unprecedented efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability to farmers worldwide.

Public Debut at World Ag Expo

Pelican 2 will make its public debut at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, from February 11-13, 2025. It has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Top-10 New Products Award by the International Agri-Center.

Check the Introduction Video for Pelican 2 by Pyka:

About Pyka

Pyka is defining the future of safe, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective aviation with autonomous electric airplanes for crop protection and cargo transport. The company's proprietary technology includes autonomous flight control software, flight computers, high energy density batteries, advanced electric propulsion systems, and carbon composite airframes. For more information, visit www.flypyka.com.