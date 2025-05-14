As he made the final leg of his journey back to Texas from the Northern Bahamas in his AT-802, Ag pilot and operator Seth Olivier reflected on what he called one of the most humbling and emotional experiences of his life: flying volunteer support missions in the fight against the devastating brush fires that tore through the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas in early May 2025. What began as a simple desire to help quickly turned into a coordinated effort involving dozens of volunteers, local officials, and community members working together to protect homes, infrastructure, and lives.

The effort began several days before he decided to depart, when Olivier began tracking fire updates through friends on Facebook. His family owns a home on Lubbers Quarters, and with dry conditions persisting, he and others were on high alert. By Saturday morning, May 5th, it became clear that aerial firefighting support could make a critical difference.

After conferring with his wife, Ashley, and Lubbers Quarters, Bahamas, Fire Chief Frank Bzezinski, a plan was put into motion. With approval from Member of Parliament John Pinder, Olivier began preparing for the trip. He departed early Sunday morning, making a stop at his home in Louisiana to pick up fire hose fittings and additional fuel. After two more refueling stops, he crossed over the Atlantic Ocean to Great Abaco, where smoke and flames were already visible from the air. There was no time to waste.

Upon arrival, Olivier was met by a dedicated support team. Fire Chief Bzezinski, MP Pinder, and the staff at Cherokee Aviation helped him clear customs and refuel swiftly. He was then introduced to Liann of Zig Zag Aviation, a key organizer who had assembled a ground operation ready to load water and coordinate drop zones. Troy Pritchard from neighboring Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue was also on site to assist in identifying high-priority targets.

The mission was airborne quickly with additional support from volunteers, including Al Key, Steven Chea, Peter, Damon Pinder, Jess, Gavin and Janice, Officer Bowleg, and Charles Albury. Only fresh water was used, supplied by a tanker setup connected to a well, allowing for rapid refills between drops.

The first assignment focused on protecting the communications tower, which was at imminent risk. A loss there would have compromised the island chain’s emergency response and coordination. From there, water drops targeted brush fires encroaching on residential and commercial areas. The view from above was sobering—flames creeping toward homes, residents standing on rooftops, and smoke choking the horizon.

Despite the intensity, there were signs of hope. Coordinated drops and tireless work by firefighters and volunteers on the ground were beginning to turn the tide. On Sunday alone, Olivier completed 11 water drops after his long cross-country from his operation in Texas.

The following day, operations concentrated on Sweeting’s Village and then expanded northward toward Treasure Cay. More than 20 additional drops were made on Monday, and signs of containment were emerging by day’s end.

During a brief moment of rest, Olivier met Al Key, a longtime resident and historian of Abaco’s agricultural roots. Their conversation left a lasting impression, and Olivier was invited to return for a tour of the island—an invitation he looks forward to accepting.

On Tuesday, another emergency call came in: Spring City, another community on Great Abaco, was under threat. A rapid-response effort involving bulldozers, fire trucks, and aerial drops prevented the fire from jumping the highway and threatening more homes. Later that day, water drops were also made near Bahamas Palm Shores.

By the end of the three-day mission, 61 water drops had been completed—more than 48,000 gallons of fresh water delivered. For Olivier, the experience was not about recognition but about service. The mission was made possible thanks to the generous individuals who donated aviation fuel, making it so that his only cost was time, something he was more than willing to give.

“I wasn’t expecting anything in return,” he said. “But the kindness, support, and generosity I received were overwhelming.”

He extends heartfelt gratitude to the people of Abaco for the warm welcome, the kind words, and the chance to serve. He also offers deep respect and appreciation to the volunteers, firefighters, and community leaders who made the mission possible.

“This was an experience I’ll carry with me always,” Olivier said. “It showed me how a few committed people, working together, can make a real difference when it matters most.”