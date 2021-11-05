Electronics International

Electronics International Inc., of Bend, Oregon, has been designing a comprehensive line of digital aircraft instruments since 1979. Their FAA-certified primary replacement, programmable Turboprop Engine Monitor, model MVP-50T, displays functions such as N1, N2, ITT, Torque, Oil Pressure, Oil Temp, Volts/Amps, Fuel Level, Fuel Flow, Time to Empty, and more. EI’s Engine Data Converter (EDC) accepts all inputs from probes & transducers, with only two wires running from the EDC to the back of the MVP-50T.

EI’s MVP-50T also provides custom interactive checklists, information screens, programmable temp limits, data recording capabilities, external annunciators, and more. The MVP-50T’s colorful display provides all information in easy-to-read digital, arc, and strip gauge formats.

The MVP-50T records all engine parameters three times per second up to 1,000 flight hours, all easily downloaded through the USB port on the front panel of the instrument.

For more information, you can visit Electronics International Inc. online at

www.iFlyEi.com
email them at
Support@iFlyEi.com
or call them at
(541) 318-6060.

