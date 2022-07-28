Ag Aviators Always Recruiting – Jim Perrin Interview

One industry that could always take more help is ag aviation. There are currently 3,300 ag aviators across the United States that work to cover 128 million acres of agricultural land. This isn’t including forest land and other areas within their job description.

Jim Perrin leads the National Agricultural Aviation Association and is from Bancroft. He shares more about challenges that ag aviators have faced recently and what the work looks like.

Listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/mid-west-farm-report-madison/consider-a-pilots-license

Read more at MidWest Farm Report