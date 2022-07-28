Home-United StatesAg Aviators Always Recruiting - Jim Perrin Interview

Ag Aviators Always Recruiting – Jim Perrin Interview

By AgAir Update Staff
0
53

One industry that could always take more help is ag aviation. There are currently 3,300 ag aviators across the United States that work to cover 128 million acres of agricultural land. This isn’t including forest land and other areas within their job description.

Jim Perrin leads the National Agricultural Aviation Association and is from Bancroft. He shares more about challenges that ag aviators have faced recently and what the work looks like.

Listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/mid-west-farm-report-madison/consider-a-pilots-license

Read more at MidWest Farm Report

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1976 Turbine Thrush, N8534V1976 Turbine Thrush, N8534V
    1976 Turbine Thrush, SN 2294R, TPE 331-10-511M TS CAM and HSI 520.8 & recent repair due to prop strike from ag air turbine. 3367 hrs remaining on spar caps. 200 gal fuel, AC, G4 SATLOC, new spreader. [...] Read more »
    Published: July 27, 2022 - 6:18 pm
  • Trotter Controls Computerized Fire GatesTrotter Controls Computerized Fire Gates
    For sale: Trotter Controls computerized fire gates (4) FRDS GEN I and (1) FRDS GEN II, (2) GEN I available immediately, and 2 GEN I and 1 GEN II available spring of 2023. All systems are complete (les[...] Read more »
    Published: July 26, 2022 - 2:44 pm
  • 2009 AT-602, N602MW2009 AT-602, N602MW
    2009 AT-602, N602MW, TTAE 5175.7, No damage history, PT6A-60AG, Time HSI 4427.6 1/10/20, Hartzell HC-B5MP-3 propeller, T.T. on Landing Gear: 2,970.5, T.T. Since Spar Caps Done / Due: 6,500 Hrs/1,324.[...] Read more »
    Published: July 22, 2022 - 7:11 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links