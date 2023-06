Join us as we sit down with Tim Curry, a crop duster pilot and author, as he shares his remarkable journey of becoming a pilot and the thrilling world of crop dusting.

Discover what inspired him to take to the skies, learn about his aircraft and the process of crop dusting, and hear about his experiences and encounters while flying. Tim also talks about his book and where you can find it. Don’t miss this inspiring conversation with an incredible aviator!

Watch the video at WBOC