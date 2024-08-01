From the Cockpit – Fatigue

Most ag plots in the northern hemisphere are entering a time of increased fatigue. Some have already entered this phase, but still many are just starting. I know that everyone is aware of the insidious effects that fatigue is famous for: falling asleep in a turn or becoming inordinately absentminded, even denial. If you are an ag-pilot, you have experienced fatigue at some point. But did you take action to account for it?

I remember well that in the late 1970s while flying my Ag-Cat, I fell asleep on the way to the field. Fortunately, my falling asleep was a severe degree of nodding, waking up with a start wondering, what am I doing? It was scary, and the jolt kept me awake until I finished the load. A nap was in order before any more loads.

There is nothing to be ashamed of for taking a “power nap” in the middle of the day. Simply putting yourself in a comfortable position to relax and close your eyes will allow you to experience a power nap. The trick is to not go into a deep sleep. These naps work better if you lay down for 15-20 minutes in a twilight-sort experience. Falling into a deep sleep would be a mistake at this time unless you have ample time to sleep.

However, power naps will not replace chronic tiredness or sleep deprivation. In this case, you need a whole night’s sleep, whether six or ten hours, depending on your needs. You take the time to spray a field correctly, be sure loads are appropriately mixed and tend to do all the things that go along with being an ag-pilot. There is no excuse for ignoring your physical needs regarding proper rest during a spray season.

Getting enough rest and eating right go hand in hand when flying ag. It takes energy to function at your best, and energy comes from quality food and rest. You are in dangerous territory if you can’t manage these two requirements.

Quality food? Yes, complex carbohydrates, protein and fluids. I believe you will get enough fats incidentally. Take time to fuel your body in the mornings with breakfast and, at a minimum, a snack for lunch. A heavy lunch may not be a good idea during the season, no delicious Mexican burritos!

Don’t depend on coffee or any caffeinated food source to replace diet and sleep. While caffeine works fine initially, it can have a rebound effect, letting you down when you need it most.

Why am I bringing this up now? Obviously, it is that time of year. Everyone already knows the things that I have pointed out. Then, why do we still make fatigue-related accidents? It takes an especially good ag-pilot to recognize these shortfalls and take action to resolve them. Are you one?

The U.S. ag-aviation industry has had multiple fatalities this season, and there are still several months remaining in the season. There isn’t a way to determine if any of these fatalities were related to diet or sleep deprivation. For those that had an accident and survived, they should know how sharp their mental state was at the time. Maybe they will have another opportunity to climb back in the saddle again. I believe now would be an excellent time for me to take a power nap!

Until next month, Keep Turning…