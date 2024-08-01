Home-United StatesThrush Aircraft Holds Family Fun Day

Thrush Aircraft Holds Family Fun Day

By AgAir Update Staff

Thrush Aircraft, located in Albany, GA held its first ever Thrush Family Day in June. The event was a chance for employees to show their families the ins and outs of aircraft manufacturing and what the employees do each day.

Over 360 attendees enjoyed multiple food trucks, bounce houses and obstacle courses, as well as corn hole, a dunking booth, a spades tournament and miscellaneous arts and crafts. Aircraft photo ops, along with Q&A for the kids, factory tours, and raffles, also complimented the day. The crowd was treated to an aerial demonstration by one of the newly finished Thrush 510P2.

Take a look at an album of images from the day below.

