Improving Lives through Aerial Innovations

Bend-based company Kawak Aviation designs and manufactures firefighting equipment and much more

This year has been a hard-to-forget fire season for both its longevity and intensity. Nowhere has been immune to the wrath of these wildfires, from sagebrush grasslands to mountain forests. Fires have been ignited by lightning or human-caused, compounded by a hot and dry summer season. With firefighting resources at maximum capacity, it wasn’t surprising to see the U.S. Forest Service’s late season hiring announcement. And each time I see a fire-fighting helicopter flying over the Deschutes River with a long-line bucket dangling below, I wonder if these aircraft have equipment produced right here in Bend by Kawak Aviation Technologies, Inc.

