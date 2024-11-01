Travicar Makes American Market Debut

What began as a “poetic project” by a father and two sons in a small engine workshop in Brazil in 1970 has grown into the first and most traditional Brazilian company specializing in equipment for agricultural aviation.

Through relentless innovation, Travicar has revolutionized agricultural aviation, setting new standards in efficiency and effectiveness. Today, what started as a small project has become a global phenomenon. Travicar is proud to announce its official operations on American soil, bringing its cutting-edge products and innovations directly to local operators and farmers.

The Journey That Brought Them Here

Fifty-four years ago, Travicar began its legacy with a clear mission: to develop intelligent solutions that enhance the progress and efficiency of those who feed the world. Like any emerging company, Travicar faced its fair share of challenges in the early years. However, fueled by a bold vision and an unyielding dedication to innovation, its developers set out to revolutionize aerial spraying. Each solution was not just about technology; it was about excellence. Before long, Brazilian farmers began witnessing tangible crop improvements, thanks to Travicar’s pioneering efforts.

Travicar – Pioneering Technology 1 of 4

Today, Travicar stands as a symbol of reliability and innovation—recognized as the first Brazilian company to develop advanced technology for agricultural aviation. Their products have equipped renowned aircraft like Air Tractor, Thrush, Cessna, and Ipanema, delivering unmatched efficiency and precision in every application. For over 20 years, Travicar’s products have successfully operated across the USA, helping operators revolutionize their businesses. At Travicar, innovation is not just something manufactured; it is woven into the fabric of the company.

Precision That Makes a Difference

In the field, results matter. Confidence must be earned, and that’s what Travicar accomplished with the introduction of its aerial spray nozzles. Knowing it was essential to demonstrate their efficiency under extreme conditions, Travicar conducted rigorous testing at a renowned Research Center in Application Technology in College Station, Texas—known for evaluations conducted for USDA, ARS, SPARC, and AATRU. These comprehensive tests confirmed what clients already knew: Travicar’s aerial spray nozzles deliver unmatched precision in droplet formation, ensuring safety against drift while maintaining superior product quality, even under the challenging conditions faced by American agricultural producers.

Travicar aerial nozzles are designed to provide uniform crop coverage and adapt seamlessly to varying speeds and weather conditions. This adaptability ensures efficient product distribution with minimal waste. With Travicar aerial nozzles, operators can optimize the use of agricultural chemicals, significantly reduce operational costs, and ultimately increase profitability.

No Cracks, No Failures, No Breaks

This phrase is more than just a catchy slogan; it’s a promise of reliability in an industry where every detail matters. Travicar understands the constant challenges in the field—chemical products that wear down equipment, drying that compromises nozzles, and aircraft vibrations that can lead to failures at critical moments. These issues disrupt operations and create unnecessary stress.

Travicar’s aerial spray nozzles, however, are built to last. They ensure that operators can tackle any project without fear of equipment failure—no cracks under pressure, no drying out, and no failures. Travicar’s nozzles give operators the confidence to begin each flight knowing their equipment will perform flawlessly.

Nylon for Versatility. Kynar for Extreme Resistance.

While traditional nylon nozzles have long been a reliable choice, Travicar has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of Kynar, a revolutionary material specifically engineered to withstand aggressive chemicals, high temperatures, and extreme wear. For operators exposed to harsh conditions, Kynar is not just a choice; it’s a necessity. Its exceptional resistance properties ensure equipment remains functional and efficient over time, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

Travicar’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that works without interruptions has become its hallmark. For over 54 years, the company’s trust in manufacturing has become its greatest expertise. Travicar understands that clients need more than just advanced technology; they require constant support and attention to detail. This commitment sets Travicar apart, with lasting partnerships built on customized solutions tailored to the unique challenges agricultural professionals face.

The Future is Here — and Operators Can Have It Now

Travicar is now on American soil, closer to operators than ever before. This strategic presence ensures quick access to innovative products, eliminating import barriers that can slow down operations. Travicar also offers excellent technical support, just a call away whenever needed. The company has arrived to ensure operators reap the benefits of reliable, proven technology. Visit the online store at www.travicar-us.com or contact the local technical support team to discover how Travicar can significantly boost operational productivity.