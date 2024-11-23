Chem-Man’s Annual Seminar for 2025: Save the Date!

Jonesboro, AR – DataSmart is excited to announce the Chem-Man 2025 Seminar, set to take place on Thursday, February 6th, 2025, at the Garden Inn at Hilton (2840 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro, AR). This free event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is designed to provide attendees with valuable insights into the Chem-Man program.

The seminar will feature in-depth discussions about the Chem-Man program, designed to simplify and enhance agricultural management. Participants will have opportunities to engage in Q&A sessions, enjoy breaks, and network during a provided lunch.

Those interested are encouraged to RSVP by January 3rd, 2025, by contacting support@chem-man.com or calling (870) 238-9222. Dietary restrictions can be noted during the RSVP process.

“Education is key and we have a lot of new exciting updates we want to tell you about!”

If you have any questions not answered by the information above, please send an email and it will be answered.

Free training with lunch included!

Contact on (870) 238-9222 or support@chem-man.com