Thrush’s New Era, Five Years and Counting!

Thrush Aircraft, LLC recently celebrated its fifth anniversary under new ownership. This anniversary marks the 55th year of aircraft manufacturing at the plant in Albany, GA, and another milestone in Thrush’s long history.

In the past five years, the Thrush team has accomplished significant things that the industry recognizes and benefits from. On top of the company’s complete restructuring and rebranding during the most challenging manufacturing environment in memory, Thrush has also designed, certified and successfully launched four new aircraft models in their new 510P2/P2+ program. These aircraft are certified and operating worldwide with extremely positive feedback from their customers. As part of this new aircraft certification effort, Thrush developed a conversion program for the 510G (H80) owners to have an option to exchange their GE-H80 and install a PT6-34AG. This conversion program changes the model number to the new S2R-510 and has been successfully carried out on 4 continents and multiple countries worldwide by Thrush and its Service Center Network.

Thrush and its Dealers and Service Centers have worked diligently to increase the services and support provided to Thrush operators globally, increase spare parts availability, and decrease component lead times.

The Thrush team is excited about the transformed company culture and all the upcoming and future projects and improvements for their customers around the world!