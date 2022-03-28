AgPilot X Now Integrates with Chem-Man, AgSync and AgOpti

Home-Press ReleasesAgPilot X Now Integrates with Chem-Man, AgSync and AgOpti

By AgAirUpdate Staff
AgPilotX is now fully integrated with Chem-Man, AgSync and AgOpti allowing you to simplify your work flow by automatically sending work orders directly to the AgPilotX app. The new API integrations with Chem-Man, AgSync, and AgOpti allow the user to send shapefiles and work orders directly to the app with no input from the pilot. As-Applied log data is also returned in real-time. The invoicing and billing process can start before the plane even touches down for the next job. AgPilot X is hosting a free webinar on Thursday, March 29th at 10:00 am Central Time. Sign up at here.

