Air Tractor Releases New AMT Training Course Dates

Olney, Texas – Air Tractor has released the schedule for its 2024/25 Aircraft Familiarization Courses. These introductory classes are tailored for aviation maintenance technicians who are new to Air Tractor products, but pilots, owners, and operators may also attend.

New courses are scheduled for: July 15-18, 2024, November 11-14, 2024, December 16-19, 2024, January 13-16, 2025, February 17-20, 2025.

Registration is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Enrollment is limited to 10 students per session. Class tuition is $3,500.

However, tuition will be waived if you or your company purchased a brand-new Air Tractor aircraft within the last 24 months. If you were slated for training but COVID-related issues prevented attendance, the training team is allowing some exceptions, extending those periods in some cases.

Aviation inspectors or government officials such as FAA, INAC, Transport Canada, etc., should contact Brian Hahn, Air Tractor Director of Training and Education, at bhahn@airtractor.com to be registered in a class section.

To register for an upcoming class, visit www.airtractor.com/training.