Panhandle Wildfires Devastate More Than A Million Acres

The Texas A & M Forestry Service reports that the Smokehouse Creek Fire in the Texas Panhandle is 89% contained. It was the largest of several Panhandle wildfires and covered an estimated 1,058,482 acres. The full impact on Texas agriculture is yet to be determined, but the loss of livestock and feed alone is extremely large. Governor Abbott declared 60 Texas counties disaster areas in connection with wildfire activity throughout the State.

You can find a current report on the fires at the Forestry Service Website

here: https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/.

Here is the most current report:

FIRE DANGER: CURRENT SITUATION

Wildland Fire Preparedness Level: Level 3

Visit the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer for information on active and recently contained wildfires.

Current Situation for Monday, March 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

*This information will be updated Monday – Friday unless significant wildfire activity occurs.

Yesterday, Texas A&M Forest Service did not respond to any new request for assistance on wildfires burning across the state. Several wildfires remain active across the Texas Panhandle.

There are currently 68 counties with burn bans in place.

Active Wildfires:

Smokehouse Creek Fire, Hutchinson County – est. 1,058,482 acres, 89% contained

Windy Deuce Fire, Moore County – 144,206 acres, 94% contained

