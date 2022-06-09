 Thrush Aircraft Announces Certification of New Aircraft Model and Corresponding Production Expansion 

ALBANY, Georgia, June 9, 2022 — Thrush Aircraft, LLC, a leading aerial application aircraft manufacturing company, recently announced it has launched four certification programs for two engine and airframe configurations. These programs will combine their best 500- gallon airframe with additional engine options from Pratt and Whitney (PT6-34AG and PT6- 140AG) to create their new 510P2 and 510P2+ aircraft. Both engines are integrated with single and dual cockpit versions of the airframe, historically used for their 510G model.

The first of four configurations has been granted its Type Certificate from the FAA. The other configurations are planned for certification later this summer. Currently, Thrush has orders in place for 510P2 and 510P2+ models to be delivered to eight different countries. Performance data will be published on both models in June and July.

Thrush has already established its new production line. By the time the first two type certificates are awarded, Thrush expects to have 12 aircraft completed and ready for delivery (about half -140 powered, half -34 powered). Thrush will hire more than 125 people over the next 12 months to grow its production capacity to meet the increased market demand. Thrush will continue to build and deliver the 710P aircraft, as that production line is not affected by the certification program.

Mark McDonald, Thrush Aircraft’s CEO, commented, “The new P2 and P2+ deliver increased performance, productivity and reliability to our customers. We are continuing to invest in our production capacity to meet the growing demand for our products and services, and we are grateful for the positive initial feedback and the significant preorders from the marketplace.” CONTACT INFORMATION: Thrush Aircraft, LLC Mark McDonald (704)-253-5772 info@thrushaircraft.com

About Thrush Aircraft

Thrush Aircraft is preferred by more than 2,200 aircraft owners hard at work in more than 80 countries—trusted by individual owner-operators, large corporate fleet operators, as well as many governments around the world. To learn more about Thrush Aircraft, visit: www.thrushaircraft.com, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.