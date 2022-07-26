Home-Press ReleasesNew Hartzell Aviation Formed From Three Storied Brands

New Hartzell Aviation Formed From Three Storied Brands

By AgAir Update Staff
0
86

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 26, 2022 – Tailwind Technologies Inc., an integral part of investment holdings by brothers James W. Brown III and Joseph W. Brown, has formed Hartzell Aviation, a newly named company with historic roots. The announcement was made at the 2022 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh annual airshow.

 

Hartzell Aviation is a growing family of brands committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of the General Aviation industry. The storied brands of the new Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation’s new website is at www.HartzellAviation.com.

 

“The independent operating companies and products under the Hartzell Aviation banner will carry on a strong and rich tradition, with a history dating back to the Wright Brothers when Orville encouraged his neighbor Robert N. Hartzell to begin manufacturing airplane propellers,” said James W. Brown III.

Joseph W. Brown added, “This newly christened organization, with its iconic Hartzell companies and brand names, is guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects our commitment to quality, performance, and support in everything we do.”

 

The Hartzell Aviation umbrella brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward products. The creation of Hartzell Aviation reinforces the three organizations’ core competencies and their joint pursuit of improving General Aviation.

 

Hartzell Propeller

Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. President JJ Frigge heads the company, which is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information go to https://hartzellprop.com.

 

Hartzell Aerospace Welding

Hartzell Aerospace Welding, established as Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, is a world leader in general aviation aircraft exhaust systems and engine mount repair. Its core competencies include certified welding, precision machining and sheet metal fabrication. President Ryan Latham leads the company, which is located in Eagan, Minn. Hartzell Aerospace Welding also announced at 2022 EAA AirVenture that it is expanding with the acquisition of Acorn Welding, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. For more information go to https://awi-ami.com.

 

Hartzell Engine Tech

Hartzell Engine Tech, previously Hartzell Engine Technologies, offers a product portfolio consisting of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these five strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the general aviation industry. Hartzell Engine Tech creates superior products that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems. Precise engineering, manufacturing, inspection and certification guarantee quality and control. Company President Keith Bagley leads the organization from headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go to https://hartzell.aero.

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1976 Turbine Thrush, N8534V1976 Turbine Thrush, N8534V
    1976 Turbine Thrush, SN 2294R, TPE 331-10-511M TS CAM and HSI 520.8 & recent repair due to prop strike from ag air turbine. 3367 hrs remaining on spar caps. 200 gal fuel, AC, G4 SATLOC, new spreader. [...] Read more »
    Published: July 27, 2022 - 6:18 pm
  • Trotter Controls Computerized Fire GatesTrotter Controls Computerized Fire Gates
    For sale: Trotter Controls computerized fire gates (4) FRDS GEN I and (1) FRDS GEN II, (2) GEN I available immediately, and 2 GEN I and 1 GEN II available spring of 2023. All systems are complete (les[...] Read more »
    Published: July 26, 2022 - 2:44 pm
  • 2009 AT-602, N602MW2009 AT-602, N602MW
    2009 AT-602, N602MW, TTAE 5175.7, No damage history, PT6A-60AG, Time HSI 4427.6 1/10/20, Hartzell HC-B5MP-3 propeller, T.T. on Landing Gear: 2,970.5, T.T. Since Spar Caps Done / Due: 6,500 Hrs/1,324.[...] Read more »
    Published: July 22, 2022 - 7:11 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links