Ag Aviator James Kent Passes

Aerial applicator James E. Kent, 84, of LaSalle, Colorado, passed away at home on March 17, 2024. James was born at home in Windsor, Colorado, to Orrin and Martha Kent (Schaefer) on July 6, 1939. As a child, his family farmed near Kersey. James earned his pilot’s license before receiving his driver’s license. He graduated from Kersey High School in 1958.

James joined the Army in December of 1958 and was stationed in South Korea, patrolling the DMZ in helicopters. Upon discharge from the Army, he operated cranes for Hensel and Phelps, owned a gas station in LaSalle, Jim’s Sinclair Service, and became a crop duster pilot and manager for Low Level. 1982, James started his own crop dusting business, South Weld Ag. Inc. in Platteville, Colorado. James was on the Colorado Aerial Applicator Association board and served for 23 years in the LaSalle Fire Protection District. After retirement, James mowed parks for the City of Greeley on the mower, which was his pride and joy.

Through the years, Jimmie was known for his dedication to the community and was someone whom many admired and loved. He traveled extensively with his wife and friends on his motorcycle and RV to 38 states and three provinces of Canada. Jimmie was a great friend, husband, father, and grandfather. He was stubborn and ornery with a dry sense of humor and, most importantly, a loving heart. A man of few words, his character spoke for itself.

James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Kent (Henneck) of Eaton, Colorado, daughter Tammie (Zeb) McKinney, daughter Jennifer (Jeff Kurtz) Kent and grandchildren: Tia Kent, Amelia Stephenson, Race Stephenson, Lucy and Jonny James Kurtz. He was preceded in death by grandson Christian James Stephenson, brother Loren Kent, and parents Orrin and Martha Kent.