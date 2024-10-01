21 Years of Excellence

HomeNavigator 202421 Years of Excellence

AgAir Update Staff
Turbine Standard is your trusted, independent, FAA approved overhaul and repair company specializing in the Honeywell TPE331 and Pratt & Whitney PT6A turbine engines. With facilities in both Ohio and Florida, as well as possessing EASA, and ANAC approvals, our reach has expanded around the globe.

Our services include: engine inspection and repair, on-wing engine maintenance, component repair and overhaul, engine conversions, and complete test cell services. We also offer rental engines through our sister company Aircraft Propulsion Leasing.

Turbine Standard- A company worthy of your trust at 30,000 feet.

