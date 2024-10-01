AgPilotX – Built for Pilots

One Thousand AgPilotX Systems in the Field and Counting
AgPilotX is a GPS/GNSS Guidance System that was designed by Insero in Tempe, Arizona.
It was designed with a simple concept: work as a tool to make the pilot’s life easier. “The
goal is to lessen the workload on pilots – less things to think about, fewer things to do,” says Greg Guyette, founder of Insero.
This simplicity mantra can be seen all the way down to the system design – a Lightbar, a
small Hub and an iPad Pro – only 3 modular components. That’s the entire system, and it
weighs just under 11 pounds (5 kg) – including cables. The specialized helicopter AgPilotX
system weighs even less, coming in just under 7 pounds (just over 3kg). This system is so
compact, it can fit inside a shoebox (when using the Apple iPad mini, which many users
prefer).
The Lightbar is simple yet more powerful than anything else in the industry. The GPS, the
logging and the computer are all built in. And it’s all wireless. The Lightbar can independently run on its own with no other components – guidance and navigation built-in
and modular.
Next is the Hub, which acts as much more than just the switch interface. It is also the Flow
Controller, reducing the clutter and complexity of the system. Just plug a meter and valve
directly into the Hub and go to work.
And lastly, it’s the interface. Every AgPilotX includes the latest and greatest offering from
Apple technology – the iPad Pro. Leveraging Apple’s ability to easily connect to the cloud
and get software updates to the users, Insero capitalizes on what is already tried and true.
Anthony Fay, Director of Sales and Tech Support explains, “Using Apple products as our
interface sure makes life easier. Apple has put great effort into making apps intuitive and
easy to use and update. No more painful software upgrades and clumsy, expensive
screens in the cockpit. Just take your iPad with you at the end of the day and all your work
is right there.”
Into the Future – Employ the Cloud to Further Reduce Pilot Workload
Easily connecting to the cloud for real-time tracking and remote data storage makes pilots’
lives easier too. No more downloading at the end of the day. No more painful boundary
uploads or trying to figure out where you’re going. Full imagery of the planet gives ideal
situational awareness, and sending boundary files directly to and from the aircraft through
online programs eliminates one more pain point for pilots.
And no more expensive programs to create field boundaries. AgPilotX reads boundary files
like Google Earth kmls and Shape files with ease. To create kmls, open Google Earth (free
program) and create a kml by tapping on the screen. Email the kml to the AgPilotX and
then just open the file – it appears in the AgPilotX App. And if you want to preset AB lines –
just tap the field on the screen – AB lines can be set to any edge.
Finally, Insero makes sure its AgPilotX System operates with any and all software partners.
Programs from ChemMan, FlightPlan Online, AgOpti, Perfect Flight, AgSync, Surety and
EverAg all interface with the AgPilotX API to make sure log and job files can get back and
forth with little to no effort from the pilot.
Insero is rolling out a number of software enhancements and feature additions to AgPilotX
in the 2024-2025 offseason. Among the updates are iOS performance enhancements to
minimize any app map latency, mapping blurriness and app crashing. New features include
half-boom, smart rate control with valve feedback and new patterns such as multi-back to
back and expand.
AgPilotX Technical Support
We would be remiss if we did not mention Insero’s growing support team. Insero continues
to focus on great technical support as a key to its success in the aerial application business.
Insero has some of the most experienced individuals in the business with regard to GPS
and Guidance Systems. The AgPilotX hotline at +1 602-610-1299 gives pilots quick
answers to questions and allows Insero’s customers to address their concerns directly with
Insero employees.
Insero will continue to develop AgPilotX with customer input as the driving force for the
product’s evolution. Share your thoughts and ideas about AgPilotX with Insero at the booth
or online at www.agpilotx.com. Anyone interested in onsite demos or webinars/tutorials on
the software, contact the hotline listed above.