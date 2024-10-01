AgPilotX – Built for Pilots

One Thousand AgPilotX Systems in the Field and Counting

AgPilotX is a GPS/GNSS Guidance System that was designed by Insero in Tempe, Arizona.

It was designed with a simple concept: work as a tool to make the pilot’s life easier. “The

goal is to lessen the workload on pilots – less things to think about, fewer things to do,” says Greg Guyette, founder of Insero.

This simplicity mantra can be seen all the way down to the system design – a Lightbar, a

small Hub and an iPad Pro – only 3 modular components. That’s the entire system, and it

weighs just under 11 pounds (5 kg) – including cables. The specialized helicopter AgPilotX

system weighs even less, coming in just under 7 pounds (just over 3kg). This system is so

compact, it can fit inside a shoebox (when using the Apple iPad mini, which many users

prefer).

The Lightbar is simple yet more powerful than anything else in the industry. The GPS, the

logging and the computer are all built in. And it’s all wireless. The Lightbar can independently run on its own with no other components – guidance and navigation built-in

and modular.

Next is the Hub, which acts as much more than just the switch interface. It is also the Flow

Controller, reducing the clutter and complexity of the system. Just plug a meter and valve

directly into the Hub and go to work.

And lastly, it’s the interface. Every AgPilotX includes the latest and greatest offering from

Apple technology – the iPad Pro. Leveraging Apple’s ability to easily connect to the cloud

and get software updates to the users, Insero capitalizes on what is already tried and true.

Anthony Fay, Director of Sales and Tech Support explains, “Using Apple products as our

interface sure makes life easier. Apple has put great effort into making apps intuitive and

easy to use and update. No more painful software upgrades and clumsy, expensive

screens in the cockpit. Just take your iPad with you at the end of the day and all your work

is right there.”

Into the Future – Employ the Cloud to Further Reduce Pilot Workload

Easily connecting to the cloud for real-time tracking and remote data storage makes pilots’

lives easier too. No more downloading at the end of the day. No more painful boundary

uploads or trying to figure out where you’re going. Full imagery of the planet gives ideal

situational awareness, and sending boundary files directly to and from the aircraft through

online programs eliminates one more pain point for pilots.

And no more expensive programs to create field boundaries. AgPilotX reads boundary files

like Google Earth kmls and Shape files with ease. To create kmls, open Google Earth (free

program) and create a kml by tapping on the screen. Email the kml to the AgPilotX and

then just open the file – it appears in the AgPilotX App. And if you want to preset AB lines –

just tap the field on the screen – AB lines can be set to any edge.

Finally, Insero makes sure its AgPilotX System operates with any and all software partners.

Programs from ChemMan, FlightPlan Online, AgOpti, Perfect Flight, AgSync, Surety and

EverAg all interface with the AgPilotX API to make sure log and job files can get back and

forth with little to no effort from the pilot.

Insero is rolling out a number of software enhancements and feature additions to AgPilotX

in the 2024-2025 offseason. Among the updates are iOS performance enhancements to

minimize any app map latency, mapping blurriness and app crashing. New features include

half-boom, smart rate control with valve feedback and new patterns such as multi-back to

back and expand.

AgPilotX Technical Support

We would be remiss if we did not mention Insero’s growing support team. Insero continues

to focus on great technical support as a key to its success in the aerial application business.

Insero has some of the most experienced individuals in the business with regard to GPS

and Guidance Systems. The AgPilotX hotline at +1 602-610-1299 gives pilots quick

answers to questions and allows Insero’s customers to address their concerns directly with

Insero employees.

Insero will continue to develop AgPilotX with customer input as the driving force for the

product’s evolution. Share your thoughts and ideas about AgPilotX with Insero at the booth

or online at www.agpilotx.com. Anyone interested in onsite demos or webinars/tutorials on

the software, contact the hotline listed above.