Competitive Rates, Unbeatable Service

Recently celebrating 50 years of aviation insurance service in 2022, Kimmel Aviation Insurance Agency, Inc. has grown to be one of the largest insurers of Agricultural Aviation Insurance in the world. KAI is licensed in all 50 states with a co-broker network that extends outside of the USA. KAI staff includes 3 licensed pilots, with employees across 5 states, and a home base in Greenwood, MS at the Greenwood Leflore Airport. The staff has over 175 years of experience in aviation insurance.

While Crop Dusters are still the core of Kimmel Aviation Insurance, they also specialize in Airport Liability, Hangar Insurance, Worker’s Compensation, Warbirds, Air Show Liability, Sky Diving Liability, Charter Operations, Aviation Products Liability, Fixed Base Operations Business and Corporate Aircraft, Flight Schools, and Helicopters.

Let the expert team at KAI help you with specialized aviation insurance options to help your business thrive.

Visit us at Booth 11239 in Fort Worth!