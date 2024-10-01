Portage Aircraft Specialties LTD Your Exclusive Canadian Air Tractor Dealer

Portage Aircraft Specialties Ltd is your Canadian Air Tractor Dealer for Agriculture and

Fire Suppression aircraft, providing the exceptional service and support that the industry has come to expect. With many years’ experience, Portage Aircraft Specialties President, Dave Frisch has a solid understanding of aerial applicators, their equipment and is dedicated to the aerial application and firefighting industry.

With your new aircraft, Portage Aircraft Specialties Ltd will facilitate the importation and

registration process with Transport Canada, upgrade your Avionics, install your GPS system and spray equipment and calibrate the aircraft spray pattern.

Located in south central Manitoba, Portage Aircraft Specialties can provide support

services with their wide range of parts, aircraft maintenance, and aircraft recovery and repair.

Portage Aircraft Specialties Ltd stocks the largest parts inventory in Canada for Air Tractor, other agricultural aircraft parts, and agricultural spray equipment allowing them to provide AOG and non-immediate parts delivery coast to coast across Canada.

Portage Aircraft Maintenance Ltd opened its doors in 2004 to answer the need for a

maintenance facility specializing in the growing number of Air Tractor aircraft. From its 18,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, climate controlled facility, experienced aircraft maintenance engineers provide a wide array of services to all Air Tractor operators. Services include aircraft setup, airframe repair, avionics, compressor washes, 100, 200, 300 and annual inspections, hot section and borescope inspections, ELT, pitot static testing and altimeter recertifications.

Portage Aircraft Specialties Ltd maintains its own private 3,100 ft paved runway located

12km east of Portage la Prairie, which is a very much needed convenience to our customers for sales inquiries and parts pickups.

Portage Aircraft Specialties is proud to support the agricultural aviation industry and

partner with the Canadian Aerial Applicators Association and National Aviation Agricultural

Association.