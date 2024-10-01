Three Decades of Customer Support

This season, Kawak Aviation proudly marks its fourth decade of supporting the agriculture

industry with reliable, robust, and trusted aviation solutions.

Since our inception, Kawak has adhered to a fundamental principle: our customers deserve

more than average, and so do we. Our mission is clear: to enhance the lives of our customers, employees, and the industries we serve through aviation innovation.

Our success begins with identifying a customer’s need for improvement and culminates in

delivering a solution that enhances their operations and livelihood. In 1993, we tackled our first customer challenge, and today, 30 years later, Kawak provides utility aviation solutions for over 65 aircraft types and hundreds of customers worldwide.

Our latest customer-driven innovation is the KFlow 200 Variable Speed High Output Electric

Spray Pump system. This system was developed in response to requests for a higher volume output, minimal installation modifications, and exceptional reliability solution. After five years of successful field testing, the KFlow 200 is now available globally. It features Kawak’s environmentally sealed 28vdc brushless motors, known for their proven reliability, and offers both pilot-controlled variable speed and automatic speed modulation via GPS/flow control integration. With minimal maintenance requirements, options for RH and LH rotation, and a simple, efficient design, the KFlow 200 is a dependable solution for spray pump needs.

For our fixed-wing operators, we are excited to introduce the FAA-approved Powerstop+ throttle quadrant with a power lockout feature, now standard equipment in all Air Tractor 5, 6, 8, and 1002 fleets. The Powerstop+ allows manual management of power settings with an adjustable stop and includes a power lever lockout to prevent engine over-torques when the propeller is feathered. This cost-effective tool helps protect our customers’ investments and minimizes engine operating costs by safeguarding both mechanical and hot sections.

As we enter our fourth decade, Kawak Aviation remains committed to advancing the industries we serve, enhancing our products, and expanding our customer support. Above all, we continue to fulfill our mission of improving lives through aviation innovation.