The Growth of Agricultural Aviation in Brazil

Agricultural aviation in Brazil began on August 19, 1947, when the first aerial application addressed a severe locust swarm in southern Brazil. Since then, the country has developed strong regulations and built a robust fleet of agricultural planes, helicopters, and agricultural drones.

Brazil stands as the world’s largest producer and exporter of critical commodities, including soybeans (56%), corn (31%), coffee (27%), sugar (44%), orange juice (76%), beef (24%), and chicken (33%). Additionally, it ranks second in the production of ethanol and cotton. With over 200 million inhabitants, Brazil produces enough food to feed approximately 900 million people, which accounts for 11% of the global population.

Agricultural Aviation: A Pillar of Productivity and Sustainability

Agricultural aviation has been crucial in boosting productivity and sustainability in Brazil’s agribusiness. The efficiency provided by agricultural aviation is directly tied to the growth of Brazilian agriculture. The sustainability of this industry rests on three key pillars: agronomic efficiency, environmental stewardship, and food security. Notably, 87% of Brazil’s agricultural aviation fleet is concentrated in areas responsible for 82% of the country’s grain and fruit production (IBGE, 2024).

Comprehensive Regulatory Framework

Comprehensive regulations govern Brazilian agricultural aviation. Decree-Law No. 917 of 1969, later regulated by Decree No. 86,765 of 1981, formally authorized agricultural aviation under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply (MAPA). This legislation modernized Brazilian agriculture, providing an efficient, agile, and safe pest and disease control method. The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) enforces RBAC137, which outlines strict requirements for companies and professionals. Brazil’s agricultural aviation regulations are among the most rigorous in the world, and the OECD invited the country to present its framework to other nations in 2023.

Fleet Growth and Technological Advancements

Brazil’s agricultural aviation fleet has grown substantially, driven by more than 20 crops such as soybeans, sugarcane, corn, wheat, and coffee. In 2009, SINDAG recorded 1,498 aircraft, which rose to 2,719 by mid-2024, reflecting a 45% increase over 15 years. This growth, at an average rate of 4.47% annually, has highlighted the need for larger, more advanced aircraft to meet the demands of expanding crop areas like soybeans and sugarcane.

Imported aircraft, which account for 45.5% of the fleet in 2023, are gaining prominence due to their turbine engines, which allow them to carry more fuel and operate for longer periods. This trend is expected to continue, with the fleet projected to grow to 3,010 aircraft by 2027 and the share of imported aircraft rising to 48.6%. To meet market demand, manufacturers must deliver around 150 new imported aircraft and 141 domestically built aircraft over the next three years.

Economic Impact of Fleet Expansion

The expansion of Brazil’s agricultural aviation fleet presents significant economic opportunities. Aircraft sales alone could generate US$305 million by 2027, with US$215 million from imported aircraft and US$90 million from domestic manufacturers like Embraer. This estimate does not include the increase in fuel consumption or the sale of replacement parts.

Agricultural aviation also delivers substantial value through its application services. If the 2,719 aircraft in service as of 2023 each cover an average of 50,000 hectares per season, more than 135 million hectares would be treated annually. This results in an estimated US$1.4 billion in service revenue, which could exceed US$1.6 billion with fleet growth, representing 0.1% of Brazil’s GDP.

The Critical Role of Aerial Application in Crop Productivity

Beyond its direct economic contributions, agricultural aviation significantly enhances crop productivity. According to a 2019 ProHuma study, aerial application is essential for many crops. For example, irrigated rice would experience a 72% reduction in productivity without aerial application, while sugarcane could see a 52% decline. In 2022, sugarcane alone generated US$17 billion in revenue, and without aerial application, this could fall by half, severely impacting Brazil’s biofuel program and job market. Similar effects could be seen across more than 20 other crops Brazil exports globally if aerial application restrictions were imposed.

Agricultural aviation in Brazil remains a vital component of the country’s agricultural success, driving both productivity and sustainability in a rapidly growing sector.

Written by Cláudio Júnior Oliveira