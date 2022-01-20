AeroLEDs, LLC Announces Part 29 FAA-STC Approval in Partnership with Sterling Helicopter

Boise, January 20, 2022 – AeroLEDs, LLC is pleased to announce FAA-STC approval for the SunSpot™ 36 and 46 Series LED Landing and Taxi lights on various Sikorsky Models, adding to their already expansive list of FAA certifications. This STC is available exclusively through Sterling Helicopter, enabling owners of rotorcraft covered under this STC to immediately upgrade to the highest performing LED technology on the market today. “These new LED lights far outperform what is currently offered on the Sikorsky S-76 series helicopters, increasing lamp life, night flight visibility and terrain awareness.” – Edward Allen, Director of Engineering, Sterling Helicopter.

Many pilots worldwide have already benefited from this upgrade as AeroLEDs Landing, Taxi and Recognition lighting products are already FAA and EASA approved for thousands of applications. The SunSpot™ Series Landing and Taxi lights feature the same state-of-the art design and construction that has been the AeroLEDs hallmark for over 15 years— less drag, less draw, more lumens output (total light output) and are vibration and shock resistant making them unaffected by adverse environmental conditions. These attributes make the SunSpot ideal for use in Experimental, Certified, Commercial, ARFF, and Military aircraft.

“When we last reviewed LEDs four years ago, we recommended the AeroLEDs Sunspot as the top pick and we’re repeating that advice.,” The Aviation Consumer, 2019. “Also worth considering are the LED models that include flashing wig-wag functions. Always-on lamps greatly enhance daytime conspicuity and wig-wags help further.”

Sunspot Series LED Landing and Taxi lights can be seen from up to 30 miles away and can be left on in all phases of flight as they draw 40% less power, significantly reducing the electrical load on the aircraft battery and alternator/generator system. They also maintain their full light output even at low engine RPM, which is critical for landing configuration. These LEDs do not interfere with NVG equipment and are available with integrated pulse for optimum visibility during extreme operating conditions, negating the need and extra weight/cost of external pulse light boxes.

AVAILABILITY

This STC was driven by customer feedback and is part of AeroLEDs’ commitment to deliver the safest LED lighting solutions to pilots of every aircraft. STC# SR02727SE is in effect immediately and documentation can be downloaded HERE.

Aircraft listed on this STC include but are not limited to the following: Sikorsky – S-76A, S-76B, S-76C, S-76D. All S-76 models produced to date are included.

Since 1984, Sterling Helicopter has been providing their customers with quality service at their FAA approved Part 145 repair station which is capable and authorized to perform the highest quality professional helicopter services locally, nationally, and internationally. Sterling Helicopter services Airbus, Bell, Sikorsky, Leonardo, and MD helicopters. Sterling Helicopter is committed to the safety of their customers and plans to add additional Rotorcraft Models to this STC in the very near future – next on the list is the Leonardo AW139.