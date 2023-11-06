Aerial Applicators Showed up in Droves at the Greenville, MS Aviation Day

This past weekend, the city of Greenville, MS, Mid-Delta Airport hosted Greenville Aviation Day. The event hosted a wide range of aircraft, hot air balloons, an Aeroshell team performance, and many aerial applicators showed up to show off their aircraft and the aerial application industry.

Jon Byrd, a pilot in Sidon, MS, flew in and displayed the Snow S-2. Richard Davidson, operator of Southland Flying Service in Tchula, MS, flew in a Stearman and Baylor Bryant, operator of Valley Air Applicators in Indianola, MS, flew in and displayed the AT-602. Blues Air, LLC, affiliated with Delta State University, exhibited an AT-802 and Cessna Ag Truck.

Exciting demonstrations were performed at the aviation day event. Frank Kimmel, of Kimmel Aviation Insurance Agency, in Greenwood, MS, performed in his T-6.

Stephen Covington amazed everyone with his aerobatic performances in his highly modified Pitts S2S named the “Raptor”. Eric Hollingsworth put on quite the show in his L2 Taylorcraft by performing exciting aerobatics. The event was a positive display of the aerial application industry.