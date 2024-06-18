Aerial Application: A Sign of Spring Crop Production

Beginning in late May, aerial applications are a relatively common sight in Michiana agriculture. Most pesticide treatments are applied by ground applicators and are not as visible as aerial application. However, aerial application offers the advantage of covering more acres per day by one applicator than ground application systems.

Aerial applications are especially valuable during wet conditions, as the ground is too wet for ground equipment to pass without causing damaging ruts and compaction. In addition, aerial applications have higher clearance for tall crops such as late season corn, allowing fungicides such as those preventing tar spot to be applied at the proper time.

