FAA Approves Frequency 122.925 for Air-to-Air Communications Between Agricultural Aircraft Beginning Immediately

NAAA has worked to secure permission from the FAA to use frequency 122.925 for radio communications between agricultural aircraft. This frequency is currently assigned to forestry management and fire suppression, fish and game management and protection, and environmental monitoring and protection. FAA’s decision means ag aviators can now use it as well now. FAA indicated the use of 122.925 “may be encouraged to enhance the situational awareness and safety of the participating [ag aviation] operators and others who choose to monitor/use the frequency.”

NAAA has been working on this issue with the FAA well before the season began in earnest. The frequency 122.925 was selected by both NAAA and FAA representatives as the best option for designating a radio frequency that could be used nationwide for ag aircraft communications. FAA personnel worked with their Air Traffic Organization to investigate if this would be possible, and recently received word that ag aviation’s use of this frequency was acceptable.

When using 122.925 to communicate with other agricultural aircraft in your working area, please be respectful in how you use it. Report safety related information only, such as location, etc. – do not transmit any unnecessary information. Remember that this frequency is also used for firefighting, so proper radio etiquette must be maintained.

All ag aviators are strongly encouraged to begin using 122.925 for communicating with each other immediately. With three mid-air collisions so far in 2024, it is imperative that we do everything possible to make sure all ag aircraft know the location of other ag aircraft working in the area. Radio communications, ADS-B, and situation awareness are all important to ensure there are no mid-air collisions in 2024 and beyond.

NAAA will also begin the process to petition the FCC to officially list “agricultural aircraft operations” as an additional designated use for 122.925 in table 4-1-2 in FAA’s Aeronautical Information Manual. NAAA has been advised this process will be lengthy and complicated. NAAA’s undertaking of this effort does not change the fact that 122.925 is now available per FAA’s facilitation for ag aviation communications.