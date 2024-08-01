Heinen Brothers and Kelly Hills Unmanned Announce Ag Drone Testing Corridor, August Open House Near Kansas City

Via Ag Web

Heinen Brothers Agra Services and Kelly Hills Unmanned Systems have gained FAA approval for an ag drone test range spanning four states and 49,000 square miles. (Heinen Brothers)

Heinen Brothers Agra Services, a provider of aerial application services throughout the Midwest, and its subsidiary Kelly Hills Unmanned Systems have gained FAA approval for an ag drone test range spanning four states and 49,000 square miles. The group is hosting a grand opening with test flights on August 22.

FAA approved the unmanned aerial systems test range covering partial airspace in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. The range provides the ability to host fixed-wing, multirotor, and rotary-wing systems testing applications on ten different crops including corn, soybeans and milo.

“This test range has the potential to drive innovation, improve the safety of pilots, and change the economic dynamics for the American farmer,” says Lukas Koch, Kelly Hills CEO. “Our goal is to become the epicenter for unmanned aerial systems in the agricultural space and we seek relationships with those who want to utilize our test range.”

On Thursday, August 22, Kelly Hills will host a grand opening and conduct flight presentations. Customers, vendors, researchers, policy makers, agriculture industry leaders, enthusiasts, and all other key individuals are invited to Kelly Hills Unmanned Systems; 1226 104th Road, Seneca, Kansas.

For more information and to register to attend the grand opening, head to kellyhills.us.