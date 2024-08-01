Home-Press ReleasesPlane Cents Aviation Announces Another Successful Graduate

Plane Cents Aviation Announces Another Successful Graduate

Plane Cents Aviation announced July 5, 2024, that Brett Moore a resident of Show Low, Arizona completed the company’s ag aviation program successfully at the company’s training academy in Miller, Missouri.

Brett’s short term goals are to continue his education in the ag industry as he begins his aviation career ag flying as he aims to work across the country and immerse himself in the agricultural aviation industry and its culture.

Brett also hopes to turn his career into writing about the industry, aiming to write a comprehensive manual covering all disciplines of flying, covering the culture, expectations, techniques, agricultural application and the career of becoming an aviator.

Brett will begin his journey flying for Plane Cents Aviation, LLC. Plane Cents wishes Brett the very best, safe flying!

