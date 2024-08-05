Home-United States2024 Cover Crop Fly-On

2024 Cover Crop Fly-On

By AgAir Update Staff

The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) has partnered with the Lenawee Conservation District, Monroe Conservation District, Hillsdale Conservation District and Scott’s Cover Crops LLC to offer a Cover Crop Fly-on program for local producers.

Scott’s Cover Crops has been flying on single species and special blends of cover crops for several years. Flying out of Adrian, MI, pilots can now reach into southern Washtenaw County, making aerial application of cover crops possible in our area.

Read more on this story at the Sun Times

