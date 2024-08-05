Home-United StatesAshland SWCD and Fisher Crop Care by Air Partner to Offer Aerial...

Ashland SWCD and Fisher Crop Care by Air Partner to Offer Aerial Cover Crop Seeding

By AgAir Update Staff

Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District will partner with Fisher Crop Care by Air for coordination of cover crops to be aerial seeded.

Aerial seeding is an exciting time for producers and neighbors as they enjoy the talented pilots who show off their skills with precise maneuver ability throughout the sky.

“Brian from Fisher Crop Care by Air has many years of experience and makes the aerial application look simple, but as we all can see there is so much knowledge and talent that it cannot be taken for granted. Fisher Crop Care by Air is out of Mount Vernon, Ohio and Brian is great to work with” said Ashland Soil and Water Conservation specialist Katie Eikleberry.

Read more on this story at the Times-Gazette

