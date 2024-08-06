Introducing Tabula’s New AirVision SOS: Enhancing Safety and Response Efficiency for Ag Aviation Fleet Operators

Melbourne, FL, USA – August 5th, 2024 – Tabula is excited to announce the launch of our latest innovation, AirVision SOS, designed to provide aviation contractors with a powerful tool to enhance safety and improve response efficiency. This new feature, available via Tabula Live, allows pilots to quickly alert operations managers in case of an incident, ensuring immediate support and streamlined management of the response.

Key Highlights of AirVision SOS:

1. Immediate Incident Alerts

The SOS Feature is activated by a simple switch located in the cockpit. When an incident occurs, pilots can instantly alert operations through Tabula Live, signaling the need for immediate support.

2. Efficient Response Management

Operations can quickly send out response requests to nearby aircraft or ground support vehicles who can confirm their availability to respond. This ensures a coordinated and efficient response to incidents.

3. Real-Time Visual Tracking

The SOS Feature enables operations to monitor both the responder’s activity and the aircraft requesting support. This real-time tracking provides complete oversight of the situation, enhancing the ability to manage and resolve incidents effectively.

4. Seamless Integration

Designed to integrate seamlessly with the AirVision solution, AirVision SOS complements our suite of tools aimed at improving operational efficiency and safety for fleet operators.

How It Works:

When an alert is signalled from the cockpit via the SOS switch, team contacts are automatically notified via sms and a real-time notification displays within AirVision’s Tabula Live platform, using Tabula’s cellular network connectivity. This triggers a process to enable operations to identify where the SOS has occurred, request support from the field and visually track the response effort.

This streamlined process ensures that help is on the way quickly and efficiently, minimizing downtime and enhancing overall safety.

About Tabula

Tabula is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower fleet operators with advanced tools for job management, tracking, and safety. Our products are designed to meet the needs of various industries, including agriculture, aerial operations, and fire-fighting services. With the introduction of AirVision SOS, we continue our commitment to delivering technology that enhances operational efficiency and safety.

Founded in New Zealand in 2006 as TracMap, Tabula processes more than 50,000 jobs across 1.6 million hectares every month. Our team of 55 services a rapidly expanding client base through offices based in New Zealand, Australia and the USA.

For more information about AirVision SOS and other Tabula solutions, please visit Tabula.live (https://www.tabula.live).