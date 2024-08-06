Oklahoma Air National Guard Receives First AT-802U, Begins Training for OA-1K Sky Warden

U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command’s Light Attack becomes a reality, with the start of the training for the Sky Warden in both active duty and ANG units.

On July 29, 2024, the 137th Special Operations Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard received its first L3Harris / Air Tractor AT-802U at Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City. The announcement comes after one earlier this month that Hurlburt Field, Florida, had received their initial batch of two training aircraft on July 8.

