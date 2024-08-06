Home-United StatesOklahoma Air National Guard Receives First AT-802U, Begins Training for OA-1K Sky...

Oklahoma Air National Guard Receives First AT-802U, Begins Training for OA-1K Sky Warden

Ryan Mason
By Ryan Mason

U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command’s Light Attack becomes a reality, with the start of the training for the Sky Warden in both active duty and ANG units.

On July 29, 2024, the 137th Special Operations Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard received its first L3Harris / Air Tractor AT-802U at Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City.  The announcement comes after one earlier this month that Hurlburt Field, Florida, had received their initial batch of two training aircraft on July 8.

Read more on this story at The Aviationist

Ryan Mason
Ryan Mason
RELATED ARTICLES

[ufc-fb-comments]

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone and Fax: 478-987-2250
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

00:00
00:00
MORE STORIES

Introducing Tabula’s New AirVision SOS: Enhancing Safety and Response Efficiency for...

Ryan Mason -