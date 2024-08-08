2024 Ag Aviation Golf Tournament to be Held in Heber Springs

The Ag Aviation Golf Tournament will return in 2024, this time to Heber Springs, Arkansas, on October 19 and 20.

Tee time will be via shotgun start at 9 AM on Saturday, October 19, in a two-person scramble format. The event costs $175 per person and includes two rounds of golf, a golf cart (for players only), and dinner at the Red Apple Inn on Saturday the 19th at 7 PM.

This year’s donation for the event will go to the William Austin Scroggin Agricultural Aviation Scholarship at Delta State University and the Scott Rainey Memorial Scholarship.

For those interested in a room at the Red Apple Inn, rooms are $150 per night, and a two-bedroom condo costs $235.

For more information on the event, please contact Lathan Busby on 870-734-73278 ot Bryant Otto on 501-327-7714.