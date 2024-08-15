Home-United StatesAg Airplane a First at Farm Progress Show

Ag Airplane a First at Farm Progress Show

By Ryan Mason

Another first for the Farm Progress Show is coming this year: the Air Tractor, which will be stationed at Lot 101 in the northwest corner of the show site.

“The Air Tractor will be flying from Boone Airport to the north parking lot,” says Rick Wild, Farm Progress Show operations manager. “We’ll then get it shuttled to their lot.”

The Air Tractor company manufactures and markets several different models of agricultural aircraft. The one displayed at this year’s show is the AT-802A. This model is the world’s largest single-engine ag aircraft. Its popularity is legendary in helping achieve high-production agriculture, Air Tractor officials say.

